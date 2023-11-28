Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $169,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. 334,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,585. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

