Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $194,000.

NYSEARCA CGGO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 102,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,622. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

