Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,636 shares of company stock valued at $75,654,734. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,906. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

