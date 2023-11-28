Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,352. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

