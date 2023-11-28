Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $285,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.70. 105,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

