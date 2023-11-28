Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $488,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,912,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

