Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after buying an additional 600,594,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,915,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,991,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after buying an additional 788,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after buying an additional 1,161,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.