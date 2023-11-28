Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $350.53. 136,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,469. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $387.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

