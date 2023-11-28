Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $270,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 78.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $511.72. 102,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,297. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $336.15 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.09. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.6658 dividend. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

