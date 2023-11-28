Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $469,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $460.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,581. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $464.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

