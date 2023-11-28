Founders Financial Securities LLC Lowers Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.66. 448,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.44. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

