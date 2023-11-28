Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 494,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

