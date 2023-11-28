Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,080,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716,221 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.06. The stock had a trading volume of 466,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,115. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.13 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.88.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

