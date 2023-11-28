Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 1,841 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $940,239,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after buying an additional 565,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after buying an additional 3,504,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. 425,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,688. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

