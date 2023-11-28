Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE UBER traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. 3,981,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,391,561. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

