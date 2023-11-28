Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.19. 185,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

