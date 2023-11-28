Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 956 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. 110,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,043. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

