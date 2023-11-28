Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGSH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. 586,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.