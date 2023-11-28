Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. 586,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

