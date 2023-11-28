Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock remained flat at $92.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 411,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,782. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $94.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.