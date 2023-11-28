Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 300,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 328,660 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 516,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 368,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of YYY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 37,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,819. The stock has a market cap of $358.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

