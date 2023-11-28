Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTRB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

HTRB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. 22,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

