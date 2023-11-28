Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 120,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,345,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 109,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,851. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $42.38.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.