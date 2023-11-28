Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 267 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.65. 171,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.58 and a 200-day moving average of $384.44.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

