Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 28,572 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,572 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.8% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 892,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,363,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 174,163 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 153,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,115. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

