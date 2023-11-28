Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 464 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

