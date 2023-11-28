Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 516 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $186.13. 96,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,319. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.64.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.