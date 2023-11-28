Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 7,014 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 414,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0513 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

