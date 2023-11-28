Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 74 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,210.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,897. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,238.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,957.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,987.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.