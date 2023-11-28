Franco-Nevada (FNV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE: FNV) in the last few weeks:

11/21/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$219.00 to C$214.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$163.00 to C$162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$258.00 to C$250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$205.00 to C$185.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$210.00 to C$205.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$173.00 to C$163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$222.00 to C$219.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$229.00 to C$225.00.

10/20/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$215.00 to C$218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$174.00 to C$173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock traded up C$1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$159.90. 457,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,554. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of C$157.27 and a twelve month high of C$217.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$177.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$186.97. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Franco-Nevada Co alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 5.2751722 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.