Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Shares Down 0.1%

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 21,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 23,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 95,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

