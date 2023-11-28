Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Bought by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 4.37% of Friedman Industries worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 4.1 %

Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. 9,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.24. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.75 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently 3.11%.

Friedman Industries Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

See Also

