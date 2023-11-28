Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Bought by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666,113 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent makes up approximately 9.7% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $25,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 212.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $1,115,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $406,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. 594,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock worth $8,716,500. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Communications Parent

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.