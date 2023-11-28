Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 170

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Trading Up 7.0 %

About Frontier Developments

LON FDEV traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 167 ($2.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,609. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 145.40 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,192 ($15.06). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 399.99. The firm has a market cap of £65.83 million, a PE ratio of -309.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32.

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.