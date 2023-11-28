Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 170

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday.
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
