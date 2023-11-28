Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Down to $3.86

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.76. Frontier Group shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 156,966 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Frontier Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $848.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $227,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 508,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 632.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group



Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

