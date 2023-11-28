FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Trading Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.44. Approximately 28,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $433.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAUG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 180.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 120,618 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $4,345,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 501.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

