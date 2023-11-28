FTI Consulting’s (FCN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

FCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FCN

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FCN traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,674. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.86. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $223.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,345 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.