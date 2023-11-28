Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FTEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

FTEK opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 4.27. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

