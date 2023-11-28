Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FELTY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 1,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

