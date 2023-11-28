Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Fuji Electric Price Performance
Shares of FELTY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 1,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Electric
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.