Fundamental Research Analysts Give Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) a C$13.34 Price Target

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$13.34 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AI. Laurentian set a C$13.00 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Atrium Mortgage Investment
Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atrium Mortgage Investment
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.