Fundamental Research Analysts Give Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) a C$13.34 Price Target

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$13.34 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AI. Laurentian set a C$13.00 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.23. 15,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,237. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 104.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.97.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

