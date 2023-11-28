G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.76

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 79199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.