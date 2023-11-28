Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.31 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $518,448.00, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

