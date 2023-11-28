Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading Up 27.7%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) was up 27.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 164,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the average daily volume of 34,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Galway Metals Trading Up 34.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Get Galway Metals alerts:

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.