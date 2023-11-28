GameStop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 66,937 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 49,769 call options.
In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at $950,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,002,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of GameStop by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 357,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GME has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
