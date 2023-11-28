Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 2.9%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 133,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,037,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, China Renaissance cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $638.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.96 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 6.67%.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Recommended Stories

