Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Lessened by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Gartner by 3.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Gartner by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.26. The stock had a trading volume of 64,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,465. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $433.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.94.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,140 shares of company stock worth $35,420,368. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

