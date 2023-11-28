Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119,012 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Gartner worth $52,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 268.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 276.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.70. 74,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,527. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $433.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.94.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,140 shares of company stock worth $35,420,368 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

