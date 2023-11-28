GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, an increase of 1,519.4% from the October 31st total of 444,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,915,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GBT Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GTCH remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,220,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,316,023. GBT Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
GBT Technologies Company Profile
