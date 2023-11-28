GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, an increase of 1,519.4% from the October 31st total of 444,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,915,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GTCH remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,220,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,316,023. GBT Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

