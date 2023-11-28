Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 7,733.3% in November

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 7,733.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

GELYY stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. 21,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $33.98.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

