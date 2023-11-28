Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 7,733.3% in November

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 7,733.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
GELYY stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. 21,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $33.98.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geely Automobile
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.