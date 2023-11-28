Gendell Jeffrey L Acquires 85,792 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 85,792 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources accounts for approximately 4.4% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 2.77% of Arch Resources worth $56,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 21.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $65,343.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,309.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,296 shares of company stock worth $909,037. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARCH

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.99. 128,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,922. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $175.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.43%.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.