Gendell Jeffrey L Boosts Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,958 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 2.57% of Matrix Service worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 87,158 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Price Performance

NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $263.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.33. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.23 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,557 shares in the company, valued at $811,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Harry Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Matrix Service from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Matrix Service Profile

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

